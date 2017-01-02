Adele and partner Simon Konecki are said to be planning a UK wedding after becoming secretly engaged in October.

It was recently suggested that the singer and her partner Simon Konecki, 42, had married after she was believed to be wearing a gold ring on her wedding finger.

However, this would seem to have misled and the singer may have simply become engaged to her partner of five years. Accordingly, she is now planning a ceremony in the UK for sometime in 2017.

According to The Sunday People, the 28-year-old secretly agreed to wed in October. Although the couple wanted in fact to marry this Christmas, their plans did not materialise.

It is speculated that there would have been too short notice for their respective families to travel to the United States where the couple are currently living.