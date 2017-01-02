The Tina Fey-penned musical Mean Girls is scheduled to open on October 3 at the National Theatre in Washington DC.

Fey wrote the original 2004 movie and has been working on the show with her husband, composer Jeff Richmond, and Broadway's Legally Blonde lyricist Nell Benjamin, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Song titles include She Doesn't Even Go Here, You Can't Sit With Us and On Wednesdays We Wear Pink.

Fey recently revealed on a panel that she had time to work on the musical because her show Unbreakable Kimmy Shmidt's lead Ellie Kemper was pregnant.

The star of the original movie, Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she is so determined that there be a Mean Girls sequel that she has written one herself.

She said that she has been "trying so hard" to get the ball rolling and wants to "keep forcing it and pushing it".

"I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Fallon in the movie," she said. "I've already written a treatment for it, I just need a response."

Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan