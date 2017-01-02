The North American movie box office took in $11.4bn (almost €11bn) in 2016, making it the highest-earning year in movie history.

According to the box office tracker comScore, the total beat the previous record of $11.14bn in 2015.

Top of the charts in 2016 was Finding Dory, which took $486.3m in the US and Canada.

The latest Star Wars movie, Rogue One, finished the year in second place. However, its release was recent - December 16 in the US - and it continues to draw healthy attendances.

Rogue One and Sing were the leaders over the New Year’s holiday. The Star Wars spin-off topped the box office for the third weekend, earning almost $50m for the three-day period and a projected $64m for the four-day holiday (including Monday, observed as a holiday by many.)

The weekend gross made Rogue One the year’s second-highest-grossing domestic release at $425m. Disney, its producers, became the first to top $7bn in earnings in one year, and the company fielded four of the five top-grossing domestic releases.

