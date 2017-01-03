Tommy Tiernan, whose new RTÉ chat show debuts this week, has joked that he's the "pup" of Irish chat show hosts compared to the "gentlemanly" and "mannerly" Ryan Tubridy and Ray D'Arcy.

The Tommy Tiernan Show is recorded in front of a live audience in the same studio where The Late Late Show is filmed, but it has one big difference setting it apart from all other chat shows - neither he nor the audience know who the guests are before they walk out onto the stage.

This surprising and somewhat terrifying twist on the format was dreamt up by the comedian himself, which he admits has a touch of masochism about it.

"I wonder why I put myself through stuff that I don't need to put myself through," he joked to RTÉ Entertainment.

Tommy Tiernan teases his new show, describing himself as the "pup" of Irish chat show hosts #TommyTiernanShow https://t.co/iK1J7zXubZ pic.twitter.com/VFnDge0q6n — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) January 3, 2017

"I have to say when the idea came to me initially it just made me laugh. It's the manifestation of those dreams that we all have where you're sitting in an exam hall doing the Leaving Cert again and you've no idea what subject it is and you've also no preparation done.

"There's a little touch of masochism about it, but it's in the hope that something unexpected and brilliant occurs, that's the reason for it."

The comedy star said that a lot of chat shows can be "a little bit predictable" with their glamorous guests and carefully researched questions. His new format throws those conventions on their head as he can't do any research for the show and has to rely entirely on listening to and engaging with his guests, something he admits was stressful. "I'd have more hair if I didn't do these things!", he laughed.

"There are so many chat shows out there now, much more glamorous than mine. Graham Norton is very glamorous, Jonathan Ross is very glamorous, James Corden is very glamorous, they're all A-list celebrity chat shows", he said. "The Late Late Show is very dynamic in that it'll go from one thing to another, but it's prepared, it has to be. The Ray D'Arcy Show - there's an Irish charm and easiness that goes with Ray's show that I think is very engaging.

"So there are lots of different types of chat shows out there. The audience will decide if [my show] is interesting. They might go 'Too much hard work Tom, stick to the jokes!'"

The Father Ted star admitted that his guests had to be up for him taking the piss out of them a little bit. "They had to be up to be teased, which maybe Ryan or Ray are too mannerly and they're too gentlemanly to do that, but I came from more of a pup background so I can kind of tease them a bit," he said.

As well as three guest interviews, each show has a combination of stand-up, live music and sketches, which gave Tiernan the opportunity to indulge in his love of improvisation. "It gave me an opportunity to be funny in the moment", he explained. "My stand up has elements of that, the show is built on that."

"I'd love to do more", Tiernan added. "I think there's something unpredictable and lively in it. There isn't a chat show anywhere else in the world like it, every other chat show is prepared.

"So this is unprepared, and not glamorous, we're on to a winner, surely!"

The first episode of The Tommy Tiernan Show airs on Thursday, January 5 at 10.15pm on RTÉ One.