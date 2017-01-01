Celebrities around the world have been ringing in the New Year in style and have taken to Instagram to share their best wishes for 2017.

David and Victoria Beckham and their children enjoyed a holiday in the Maldives, Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganeillo lived it up in an undisclosed tropical location, Laura Whitmore partied with Niall Horan, while Miley Cryus and Liam Hemsworth welcomed 2017 with a kiss.

Take a look at how some of our favorite stars rang in the New Year.

Happy new year everyone x

Kisses on New Years Day x VB

Starting 2017 with The 4 things that I love the most!

Drinking wine w mah boo @kellysawyer on a trek through the Hawaiian jungle, can't think of a better way to peace out 2016!

Happy New Year! 2016, I won't miss you nearly as much as the sun misses the moon.

Happy New Year Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous year ahead Live love ❤️ laugh learn #2017

Candle light and soul forever ❤ A wonderful start to 2017 xxx

So grateful for the mind blowing year of color, fun and incredible memories that 2016 was. A toast to all the beautiful people in our lives who keep us strong and make us smile. And to the lord above for all that we have and for all the love we're so lucky to be surrounded by. HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!! Wishing peace, love and prosperity to those who need it the most and of course good times & good health for everyone in 2017

HAPPY NEW YEAR wishing more love and laughter to everyone.

Happy New Years!!! Gx

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM MY CREW TO YOURS! #2017

With gratitude 2016 farewell ...Come on 2017 #peaceandlove#x#foryou

Have an amazing year ❤

Happy New year! Excited for this year!

Happy new year!!!!!

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...

New Years Eve outfit sorted!

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!