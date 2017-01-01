Vogue Williams has New Year's resolutions on her mind as she heads into 2017, with the TV star saying she wants to set herself a new fitness challenge.

The 31-year-old DJ and model is planning to keep up her healthy habits for the year ahead, but in particular is looking to cross a sporting milestone.

According to The Sunday World, Williams said: "I have a reasonably good balance when it comes to food.

"I actually have really bad skin and when I eat badly, it flares up so I'm going to try to get as many leafy green veggies as I can.

"I also want to train up for something, maybe a half marathon - I'm going to set myself a challenge in 2017."

As well as concentrating on training, Williams is also planning to give up drinking from January 1, saying December is "fun" but "too boozy".

The Dublin-born reality star shared that she's in a "really good place" since splitting from husband Brian McFadden last year and explained what she's looking for in a relationship going forward.

She said: "When things ended with Brian it was hard getting my drive back. My head was all over the place but I'm in a really good place at the moment.

"I look for three things in a man, humour, kindness and honesty. It's about honesty mainly, because I've had things in the past that have been perfect but then dishonesty was an issue."

Williams said that her "long-term dream" is to have a family but added that she's not in hurry.

"My long-term dream is to have a family - but I'm only 30 and in no rush", she said.

"I have been in and out of relationships for years, but I feel like I need this time to find myself and think about what I really want to get out of life."