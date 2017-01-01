Vogue Williams has New Year's resolutions on her mind as she heads into 2017, with the TV star saying she wants to set herself a new fitness challenge.

The 31-year-old DJ and model is planning to keep up her healthy habits for the year ahead, but in particular is looking to cross a sporting milestone.

According to The Sunday World, Williams said: "I have a reasonably good balance when it comes to food.

"I actually have really bad skin and when I eat badly, it flares up so I'm going to try to get as many leafy green veggies as I can.

"I also want to train up for something, maybe a half marathon - I'm going to set myself a challenge in 2017."

As well as concentrating on training, Williams is also planning to give up drinking from January 1, saying December is "fun" but "too boozy".

December is too boozy, albeit fun but too boozy all the same...no more booze as and from two days 🙄 — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) December 30, 2016

The Dublin-born reality star shared that she's in a "really good place" since splitting from husband Brian McFadden last year and explained what she's looking for in a relationship going forward.

She said: "When things ended with Brian it was hard getting my drive back. My head was all over the place but I'm in a really good place at the moment.

"I look for three things in a man, humour, kindness and honesty. It's about honesty mainly, because I've had things in the past that have been perfect but then dishonesty was an issue."

Happy New Year everyone, I hope 2016 was good to you, 2017 will be even better, all the love ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) January 1, 2017

Williams said that her "long-term dream" is to have a family but added that she's not in hurry.

"My long-term dream is to have a family - but I'm only 30 and in no rush", she said.

"I have been in and out of relationships for years, but I feel like I need this time to find myself and think about what I really want to get out of life."