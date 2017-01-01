Amanda Abbington has opened up about her split from long-term partner Martin Freeman, saying it was a "clean break".

The Sherlock co-stars announced that they were parting ways after 16 years together in December, with Freeman saying it was "amicable".

Now, Abbington has commented on the break-up for the first time, saying it is "sad and upsetting" but that there was "no hostility" between them.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph's Stella magazine, she said: "It's all totally fine. Martin and I remain best friends and love each other, and it was entirely amicable, but we realised we'd come to the end of our time together.

"There was no hostility, really. We just said that we couldn't live together any more."

Abbington and Freeman as John and Mary Watson

The 42-year-old actress and the 45-year-old actor, who play married couple John and Mary Watson in the much-loved BBC detective series Sherlock, are now living apart, with Freeman moving to a flat in north London.

Abbington said they are embarking on a "new chapter".

"It is sad and it is upsetting because you think you're going to be with someone forever, but you either do that or you break up," she explained. "And we both came to the decision that splitting was best for us. We've been really lucky to make it such a clean break, especially for the kids."

The actress also divulged that spending a lot of time apart, with Freeman filming The Hobbit franchise and US TV show Fargo abroad, was one of the reasons for their break-up.

"We've been apart a lot, and I think that's one of the reasons it happened," she told the magazine.

"You can't be away from people for too long, because you start to function on your own, you get used to being separate. You lose the connection and lose sight of it, in the end."

Amanda Abbington opens up about split

They are starring alongside one another in the fourth series of Sherlock, where John and Mary will introduce their baby daughter, Rosamund May Watson.

Abbington admitted that it was "so weird" filming the scenes just two weeks after they split, saying: "Especially playing new parents again... because we were effectively revisiting how it was when we first got together.

Series four of Sherlock kicks off on Sunday, New Year's Day, at 8.30pm on BBC One.