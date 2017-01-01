Mariah Carey sent Twitter into meltdown after her botched New Year's Eve performance in Times Square, which saw her become increasingly frustrated due to a series of technical issues.

The pop diva finished off 2016 with the less-than-perfect gig, which saw the wrong lip-synced track being played over the performance.

The star stopped singing her song Emotions and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her, saying: "We didn't have a check for this song... we're missing some of the vocals, but it is what it is. I'm just going to let the audience sing.

She added: "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

Carey was headlining the festivities in New York's Time Square, but the event didn't go off with quite the bang she expected.

The singer frequently stopped lip-syncing along to the backing track and at one point threw her arms in the air in frustration at the disastrous effort.

Even Milli Vanilli is embarrassed by Mariah Carey's debacle. pic.twitter.com/8179cHu7jA — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 1, 2017

At one point during her performance she instructed her dancers to "just walk her down" while looking increasingly exasperated.

The moment everyone will be talking about. Mariah Carey's performance on NYE. pic.twitter.com/Au0I8z68Bl — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 1, 2017

However, the singer took to Instagram after the event to shrug off the criticisms, saying simply "s*** happens".

She added: "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

The Fantasy singer began trending on Twitter after the performance, with many people commenting that it was an apt finish to a terrible year.

mariah carey is me in 2016 trying to pretend everything is okay when everyone knows it's not — clairebear (@clairezuro) January 1, 2017

Mariah Carey: 2016 .... it was bad, so lets end it bad — James Yammouni (@James_Yammouni) January 1, 2017

With 15 minutes remaining, 2016 claimed its final victim: Mariah Carey's career — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 1, 2017

Zero sympathy for #MariahCarey.

You get paid millions to sing 2 bloody songs & lip-sync? Pathetic. https://t.co/LRiVN0Urw4 #nye2016 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 1, 2017

Nate Silver had predicted that Mariah Carey was going to have a great performance. — Jack Ryan (@yesjrk) January 1, 2017

I feel like mariah carey set the bar for 2017 really low so now we're all gonna look good next year. Thank you queen of sacrifices — NICK (@iconickkk) January 1, 2017

Maybe Mariah Carey didn't give the performance that 2016 wanted, but she gave the performance 2016 deserved. — beth loves cake, so (@bourgeoisalien) January 1, 2017

I'm choosing to believe Mariah Carey's performance was an artistic reinterpretation of the 2016 Presidential election. — Chanda Powell Fowler (@snarkystiletto) January 1, 2017

Who did Mariah Carey kiss at midnight?



Her career goodbye.#MariahCarey #RockinEve — Kara ❤️ (@KaraVann) January 1, 2017

Mariah Carey lost her lip sync battle. — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) January 1, 2017

Shout out to Mariah Carey's backup dancers for still dancing/keeping a straight face while all our jaws were on the floor 😳 — Jessica Baum (@jesstakeiteasy) January 1, 2017

Mariah Carey just summed up 2016 in a nutshell. — Matthew Lush (@MatthewLush) January 1, 2017

