Mariah Carey sent Twitter into meltdown after her botched New Year's Eve performance in Times Square, which saw her become increasingly frustrated due to a series of technical issues.

The pop diva finished off 2016 with the less-than-perfect gig, which saw the wrong lip-synced track being played over the performance.

The star stopped singing her song Emotions and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her, saying: "We didn't have a check for this song... we're missing some of the vocals, but it is what it is. I'm just going to let the audience sing.

She added: "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

Mariah Carey "I'm just going to let the audience sing"

Carey was headlining the festivities in New York's Time Square, but the event didn't go off with quite the bang she expected.

The singer frequently stopped lip-syncing along to the backing track and at one point threw her arms in the air in frustration at the disastrous effort.

At one point during her performance she instructed her dancers to "just walk her down" while looking increasingly exasperated.

However, the singer took to Instagram after the event to shrug off the criticisms, saying simply "s*** happens".

She added: "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

The Fantasy singer began trending on Twitter after the performance, with many people commenting that it was an apt finish to a terrible year.

