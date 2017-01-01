2017 has already put smiles on many faces as earlier today Ed Sheeran announced that he'll be releasing some new music next Friday, January 6th.
In a brief video posted on his Twitter account, he holds up a piece of paper with 'New Music Coming Friday!!' written on it.
Speculation had been growing in recent weeks amongst fans that the red-headed hitmaker could be about to drop a brand new album.
It's over a year since the singer-songwriter announced that he would be taking a break from social media, but in recent weeks he changed his Twitter and Instagram profiles to a simple blue background.
This prompted a belief that he is preparing for the release of his third album. Today's Tweet would seem to be the confirmation his fans have dreamed of for some time.
Hello 2017... pic.twitter.com/1UyjpgoFbo— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 1, 2017