2017 has already put smiles on many faces as earlier today Ed Sheeran announced that he'll be releasing some new music next Friday, January 6th.

In a brief video posted on his Twitter account, he holds up a piece of paper with 'New Music Coming Friday!!' written on it.

Speculation had been growing in recent weeks amongst fans that the red-headed hitmaker could be about to drop a brand new album.

It's over a year since the singer-songwriter announced that he would be taking a break from social media, but in recent weeks he changed his Twitter and Instagram profiles to a simple blue background.

This prompted a belief that he is preparing for the release of his third album. Today's Tweet would seem to be the confirmation his fans have dreamed of for some time.