Carrie Fisher's death is expected to result in one of the biggest insurance payouts in history.

According to The Insurance Insider website, Disney, who own the Star Wars franchise, and Lucasfilm took out a £41 million (nearly €50m) contract protection policy on the late actress.

The policy, held with Lloyds of London, was created to protect Disney if Carrie Fisher was unable to complete her filming for the hugely successful film franchise.

She reprised her role as Princess Leia (now General Organa) in the recent Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens.

And while it's been confirmed that she had completed all filming for Star Wars: Episode VIII, she was also expected to star in the upcoming Episode IX, which hasn't yet begun filming.

Fisher's final film, Star Wars: Episode VIII, is due for release on December 15.