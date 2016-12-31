Aussie singer/songwriter, Sia, has confirmed her split from her husband of two years, Erik Anders Lang by filing for divorce.

The couple had already confirmed their separation in a statement on December 9 which said that they were "dedicated to remaining friends".

She now has filed divorce papers against her estranged husband citing "irreconcilable differences".

The couple announced their engagement in June 2014 and tied the knot two months later.

However the notoriously publicity-shy singer, who's real name is Sia Furler, waited eight months to announce news of her marriage.

However it's unlikely she will remain out of the spotlight for too long as she is nominated for three Grammy Awards, including one for one for her Zootopia song Try Everything and a Best Pop Vocal Album nod for, This Is Acting.

Last year, a love letter Lang wrote to his wife was read by actor Shia LaBeouf as he introduced Sia's Chandelier performance at the Grammys. The actor had previously performed in her Elastic Heart video.

The message read: "For Sia: I feel like this may be strange to say this here. I love you so. Punch me if I stop crying. I raised a white flag for you, defeated finally. If strength were made of broken pieces, you and I would always win. It is, though, and building and statues wink at us.

"I could squeeze you to zero. I’ll never know another. What am I going to do? Punch me if I stop crying, and I'll do the same. Love, Erik."