Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh is to confront her own miscarriage as part of a new storyline in the hit soap.

The 40-year-old, who plays the role of barmaid Michelle Connor, lost her son Archie after 21 weeks in 2009.

Since then Marsh has been a tireless advocate helping to raise awareness of the issues surrounding late miscarriage including the filming of a TV documentary about premature births, called Born Too Soon.

Now the soap will tackle the topic in the new year with Michelle losing her baby with long-term partner Steve McDonald.

More heartache in store for Michelle and Steve

The actress said she thought "long and hard" about taking on the storyline and discussed it with family and friends.

"It is obviously a cause very close to my heart, having lost my beautiful Archie at 21 weeks and 5 days. In the end I felt it was an important story to tell in order to raise awareness of something which affects thousands of women every year", she said.

"I have had to go to some very dark places in my mind whilst filming these heartbreaking scenes but my family, friends and colleagues have been incredible. Losing a child is something that never leaves you so to revisit those feelings as Michelle has been challenging.

Kym Marsh and her husband Jamie Lomas

She said she was proud of the way the soap had handled the issue and said the experience had made her grateful for all that she had.

"Coronation Street ensured that I had a counsellor on set at all times to go to after filming the scenes but for me the best tonic after a hugely emotional day was to go home to my kids and be reminded of how lucky I am to have them."



Corrie worked with a number of charities that help couples overcome the distress of miscarriage. The soap's producer Kate Oates said she hoped the programme is "able to encourage discussion, understanding and compassion for those viewers affected by the loss of a baby".