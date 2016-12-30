Rap group Run-DMC has filed a $50 million US dollar lawsuit in New York accusing a number of retailers including Amazon and Walmart for unlawfully using their name on products.

One of the group's founders and owner of the Run-DMC brand, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, claimed that they were violating federal trademark and New York competition laws by putting their logo on goods such as T-shirts, glasses and hats.

The lawsuit alleges that the retailers have improperly profited, diluted and harmed the Run-DMC brand, which it said has generated more than $100 million US dollars in revenue since its inception in the 1980s.

Run-DMC was founded in New York in 1981 and went on to become one of the biggest rap acts of the 1980s.

Their pioneering style of hip-hop which incorporated rock and heavy metal lyrical samples saw them enjoy massive global chart success with hits including Walk This Way and It's Tricky.

The group was founed by McDaniels, Joseph "Run" Simmons, McDaniels and Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, who was fatally shot in his Queens recording studio in 2002.

In 2009, Run-DMC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, becoming only the second rap act to be awarded that honour.