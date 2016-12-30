A vegetarian for the past four decades, Paul McCartney has released a booklet to promote his Meat-Free Monday campaign, which encourages people to refrain from consuming animal products one day each week to promote a healthier and greener diet

“We tend to think that what we have always done is what we always will do in the future, " he says, "How boring is that? Can’t you look at your life and go, ‘You know what? I think I might fancy a change.'”

Actor Kevin Spacey has also adopted McCartney's credo, according to Morning Ticker. “Having one designated meat free day each week is an easy way to help protect the planet, " said Spacey. "There’s nothing to lose by supporting Meat Free Monday but a great deal to gain.”

Animal rights activist Vivienne Westwood shares similar views to Paul McCartney. “I believe meat has so many toxins in it that your body never really manages to get rid of them. People believe that you have to have protein and bulk to give you energy, but fruit and vegetables are full of health. Your body processes these efficiently so they do the maximum good for you. You feel so well, light, supple, and full of energy.”

70-year-old actress Joanna Lumley is in harmony with the former Beatle when it comes to meat. “Just see how easy it will be not to eat meat for one day a week. Just think how the world will benefit from fewer trees being cut to make way for grazing animals.

"Just imagine how many lives, both animal and human you will help to save: and join the fab Paul McCartney and millions more, including me, in making Monday a Meat Free day,” Lumley shared.

Joanna Lumley: not eight days a week, just one will do