The families of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are believed to be organising a joint memorial service as tributes are paid to mother and daughter following their deaths within a day of each other.

Fisher’s brother Todd has revealed that it was “likely” his mother and sister would share a joint memorial service. “It’s what we want to do, but we’re still working on the mechanics," he told the New York Daily News. "We like the idea, if it’s at all possible. I think it’s appropriate.”

84-year old Debbie Reynolds died from a suspected stroke on Wednesday, one day after Fisher, who was 60, died in hospital. She passed away following a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23.

Todd Fisher said that shortly before Reynolds fell ill, she had expressed a wish that her daughter would be buried at the spot where she herself planned to be buried.

Bruce Bozzi, the stepfather to Carrie Fisher’s only child, Billie Lourd, has declared that he was “honoured” to be part of Lourd’s family following the loss of her mother and grandmother.

“It’s an honor to be your stepfather, " he wrote. Fisher announced Reynolds’ death on Wednesday as he revealed her last words were about her late daughter.

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie’,” he said. “And then she was gone.”

Carrie Fisher played Rob Delaney's mother in Catastrophe, the sitcom which Delaney wrote and starred in with Sharon Horgan. Delaney has written a piece in today's Guardian newspaper in tribute to Carrie Fisher, in which he recalls the actress's kindness.

"One day I was having a hard time because I was feeling guilty about being on set pretending to have a hard time managing a young family while my real-life wife tended to our three kids under the age of five, one of whom was a newborn.

"She was very sweet and understanding and the next day she brought me a tin of biscuits shaped like syringes and thermometers and other medical things and said she was “prescribing me cookies”.

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan in Catastrophe