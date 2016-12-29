2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott has thanked listeners and friends for their support following what he said was an unprovoked assault on St Stephens night.

The 33 year-old DJ made the revelation on Twitter and said that he was "knocked unconscious" after being jumped from behind. He also said he had to undergo a bran scan following the terrifying incident.

Some coward jumped me from behind as I was walking down the road last night, got knocked unconscious. Brain scan, concussion. I'll find you! — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) December 27, 2016

Although the popular drivetime presenter didn't sustain any serious injuries, he said that he was still feeling the ill-effects of the incident.

Eoghan McDermott with Jenny Greene at Electric Picnic

In a follow up post, he said that he was suffering from "nausea, vomiting, shooting headaches" and would be following up with a complaint to the Gardai once he was feeling better.

Following an outpouring of sympathy he thanked the public for the dozens of get well messages he received on social media, many of whom recounted their own experiences of similar attacks.