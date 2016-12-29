Michael Fassbender admitted he was happy to let his stunt double take the reins for his character's 120ft freefall in the upcoming Assassin's Creed movie because he "wouldn't have had the nerve to do it" himself.

The Irish actor likes to do as much of his own stunt work as possible, but says he knows his limits when it comes to bringing in a trained double.

In the film, Fassbender's character takes a plunge off a thirteen story building, and he joked that it was a pity he couldn’t do that scene himself.

"You always feel, like 'ah you know, pity I couldn't do that 120ft swan dive into nothing'," Fassbender laughed to RTÉ Entertainment when asked if he minded relinquishing the stunt to his double Damien Walters.

"Absolutely there are some elements where you think 'I wish I could've done that' but in terms of that leap of faith, the 120ft [free fall], I wouldn't have had the nerve to do that.

"And I'd seriously hurt myself, because Damien Walters didn't just turn up and do 120ft, he started at 50... On the 70ft jump he landed a little head heavy into the bag. He said it was like getting smacked in the back of the head by a baseball bat or a cricket bat, so if you get it wrong, it's really bad news."

"These guys are the best of the best, so I'm very happy to let them make me look good," Fassbender added.

Assassin's Creed hits cinemas on New Year's Day.

