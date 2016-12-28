Harrison Ford has said that actress Carrie Fisher was a 'one-of-a-kind' who lived her life 'bravely.'

“My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd and her many friends. We will all miss her,” said the actress's Star Wars co-star.

“Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives," said director George Lucas in an official statement about the actress, who died aged 60 in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved,” Lucas said.

"In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess - feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie’s family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all.”

Fisher pictured with Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill in Star Wars

Director and producer Steven Spielberg has also paid tribute to Fisher. “I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn’t need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much.”

Other members of the original Star Wars cast, including Billy Dee Williams - who played Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back, and Anthony Daniels who played C-3PO - also paid their respects.

"I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing, " tweeted Williams. "She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The Force is dark today!"

"I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree," Daniels said. "I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad."