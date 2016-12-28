Elton John is believed to be planning to sing Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me at George Michael's funeral.

According to the Daily Star, Elton will honour his late friend by singing a version of the song which was a hit duet for Elton and George in 1992.

53-year old George Michael was found dead in his bed on Christmas Day by his partner Fadi Fawaz.

Elton John paid musical tribute to another friend, Princess Diana, at her funeral in Westminster Abbey, following her death in a car accident on August 31, 1997. On that occasion, he sang Candle In The Wind, with some new lyrics supplied by Bernie Taupin, who had originally written the song as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe. Monroe died of a drug overdose in 1962, but Taupin had actually been inspired to write the lyrics after reading about the life of blues singer Janis Joplin, who died aged 27 in 1970, following a heroin overdose.

While performing at Farm Aid in the USA, Elton dedicated Candle In The Wind to 18-year old Ryan White, one of the first AIDS patients whose story attracted widespread press attention. White had contracted the disease from a blood transfusion. White died on April 8, 1990, the night after Elton's Farm Aid performance.

The Daily Star has also noted George Michael's final ever performance on October 17, 2012 in London's Earls Court when the then 49-year-old singer performed a 23 song gig. The date was the singer's final show on his 75-date (European) Symphonica Tour.

The Careless Whisper star told the crowd of fans "London, you have made the last night f*****g perfect.

"It has truly been a privilege to play with these musicians for the last year and we want to say a big thank you to you all."

Elton John may perform at funeral of pal George Michael