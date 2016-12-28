The films in which the actress starred brought in $1.2bn globally over the past 12 months, including the movies Captain America: Civil War and the Hollywood satire Hail, Caesar!

According to the business magazine Forbes, Johansson had the lead on her Captain America co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr, who tied for second place with $1.15bn each. Forbes compiled the annual ranking using the global ticket sales of top actors’ films as indicators.

Briton Felicity Jones was ninth after earning $805m at the box office, mostly due to the success of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The calculation also reckoned in Jones’s role in the mystery thriller Inferno and the fantasy drama A Monster Calls.

Comic book and superhero films dominated the list, with Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie and Will Smith at number four and 10 respectively and Ryan Reynolds at number eight for Deadpool.

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice actors Amy Adams, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill were in fifth, sixth and seventh place.

Forbes named Chris Evans the best value actor of the year, with his recent films returning $135 for every dollar he is paid. Johansson came third on that particular list.