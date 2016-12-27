Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, was among the first to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher following the news of her passing on Tuesday.

Hamill, posted a black and white photograph of them together and wrote: "No words".

Debbie Reynolds paid tribute to her ''beloved and amazing'' daughter. She wrote on her Facebook account:

''Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter.

''I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother (sic)''

Fisher appeared as a guest on Graham Norton's show at the beginning of the month to promote her latest memoir titled The Princess Diarist, in which she reveals her whirlwind three-month affair with Harrison Ford during the making of the first Star Wars film in 1976.

Norton said he was "numb" following the news.

Star Trek actor William Shatner says he is "deeply saddened" and shocked by Fisher's passing.

Catastrophe co-writer Sharon Horgan posted a touching tribute to her friend, writing:

"Carrie was my friend. It took me three series but I got her in the end. She was the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person I've ever met.

"She certainly wasn't ready to go. I'm so glad we became pals. I'm so devastated at her loss. I want to write about her more but I can't process yet."

Anthony Daniels, who played the android C3PO in Star Wars, said: "I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad."

Billy Dee Williams, who played buccaneer turned resistance general Lando Calrissian alongside Fisher in The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi, said:

Fisher also lent her voice to the cartoon series Family Guy, playing the part of Angela, the overbearing brewery boss of main character Peter Griffin.

The show's creator, Seth MacFarlane, said: "Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely."

Actress Whoopi Goldberg said: "Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier & smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P."

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

Stephen Fry said: "She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher."

Ellen DeGeneres described Fisher as "a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone."