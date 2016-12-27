Olympic rowing sensations Gary and Paul O'Donovan caused plenty of laughs during their recent visit to The Graham Norton Show.

The Olympic medallists continued to win over audiences around the world during their appearance on the BBC chat show as they filmed the New Year’s Eve special, where they were joined by fellow Irish man Michael Fassbender on the red couch.

The Skibbereen natives discussed their hilarious interviews and anecdotes (pull like a dog) to date, while admitting that their newfound fame hasn't managed to bag them any free pints in West Cork.

It was previously reported that the siblings accidentally left their silver medals behind them after appearing on the show.

After departing the stage, Norton burst out laughing as he filmed a promo after noticing they had left their medals behind them.

“They made it all the way from Rio but didn’t make it off this set. It’s great that they are so normal,” he said to the audience as they filmed promos for the holiday special.

You can catch the O'Donovan brothers, alongside Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, James McAvoy and Frank Skinner, on The Graham Norton Show New Year's Eve Special, on December 31 at 10.25pm on BBC One.

If, like us, you can't watch enough of the lovable duo, you can catch the pair in their new one hour-long documentary, Pull Like A Dog, tonight.

The documentary follows the brothers as they return to their parish of Lisheen and the Skibbereen rowing club in the aftermath of their success in the summer Olympics.

In the programme there's also evidence of that famous cheekiness from a young age. Gary jokes that one of his earliest memories of rowing is throwing his dad's rowing medals and tankards around the place when they were "making wreck of things" while playing in the attic.

Pull Like A Dog is on Tuesday 27 December at 9.25pm on RTÉ One.