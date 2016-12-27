Country star Nathan Carter has told RTÉ Entertainment that while he loves Christmas, it has also become a poignant time for him as the years have passed.

As he wraps up another very successful year, which saw him top the Irish album charts with Stayin' Up All Night, announce his biggest Irish concerts and make his debut as a TV presenter on RTÉ One's The Nathan Carter Show, the Liverpudlian was asked by RTÉ Entertainment if he thinks that Christmas really is 'the most wonderful time of the year'.

"I love Christmas," he replied, before adding: "I think over the years it's got a little bit different, in the fact that you lose people close to you.

"At Christmas time they're not there at the table or they're not there calling 'round. For me Christmas is a little bit sad in that way. But it's great [too] - spend a bit of time with the family and get back home."

While Carter is relaxing back home, The Nathan Carter Show Christmas Special will be on RTÉ One on Wednesday December 28.

Following the success of his series on RTÉ One in the autumn, Carter's festive get-together sees him joined in Dublin's Mansion House by an eclectic line-up of guests, and some die-hard fans.

A duet with Billy Ocean

He welcomes music legend Billy Ocean and singer-songwriter KT Tunstall to the Mansion House stage and there's also a performance of a 150-year-old folk song with The Chieftains' Paddy Moloney and singer Eleanor Shanley.

The man himself with (l-r) Paddy Moloney, KT Tunstall, Eleanor Shanley and Al Porter

In keeping with the show's mix of music and laughs, Al Porter and his dancing Santas will give their take on Jingle Bell Rock, while The Line-Up Choir will put their sublime stamp on a much-loved Christmas Carol.

And if fans think they're being spoilt, it's a Christmas feeling that Carter himself is all too familiar with.

"I was all by myself 'til I was six, and then my sister came along," he told RTÉ Entertainment. "So I was a spoilt child; I was spoilt rotten! I was the first grandchild in the family and the first son for mum and dad so presents were coming out of everywhere!"

'Tis the season

The Nathan Carter Show Christmas Special - RTÉ One, Wednesday, 9.30pm