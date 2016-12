The Royle Family star Liz Smith has died at the age of 95, a spokeswoman for her family said.

The actress, who played the ailing Nana in the hit comedy show, died on Christmas Eve.

Her death comes in the same year her as co-star Caroline Aherne, who died from lung cancer.

A statement from the spokeswoman on Monday night said: "The BAFTA award-winning actress Liz Smith has died, on Christmas Eve, at the age of 95, her family has announced."