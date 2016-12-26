Britney Spears' manager has said the singer is "fine and well" after she became the victim of another Internet death hoax on Monday.

The Twitter account of Spears' parent label, Sony Music Global, appeared to have been hacked on Monday morning with messages reading: "britney spears is dead by accident! we will tell you more soon #RIPBritney" and "RIP @britneyspears". The messages were subsequently deleted.

In an interview with CNN, Spears' manager, Adam Leber, said: "Britney is fine and well. There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account."

"I assume their account has been hacked," added Leber. "I haven't spoken to anyone… as of yet but I am certain their account was hacked." There have been no updates on Spears' own Twitter account since the incident and Sony Music did not comment to CNN.

In a twist to the story, hacking group OurMine took over Sony Music Global's Twitter account to say that it was not responsible for the original hack and that Spears was still alive.

"We saw a new IP logged in to the account a few minutes ago and the tweet is posted by a new IP so britney is still alive," wrote OurMine. The group's website says it has "no bad intentions and only care about the security and privacy of your accounts and network".