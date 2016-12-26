Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi has spoken for the first time of his shock at the death of his friend and bandmate Rick Parfitt on Christmas Eve, saying he was "not ready" for the singer-guitarist's passing.

Sixty-eight-year-old Parfitt died in a Spanish hospital on December 24 after suffering a severe infection. The rock veteran had been taken into hospital in Marbella on Thursday evening due to complications from a pre-existing shoulder injury.

Parfitt had been dogged by health concerns for years, most recently pulling out of a Status Quo tour following a heart attack in June. He had a quadruple heart bypass in 1997 after touring with the band for decades, during which time he had weathered drink and drug problems.

In a statement, Rossi described Parfitt as "the archetypal rock star" and "one of the originals" who "never lost his joy, his mischievous edge and his penchant for living life at high speed, high volume, high risk".

Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi receiving their OBEs from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in February 2010

"Rick Parfitt had been a part of my story for 50 years. Without doubt the longest relationship of my life: this was also the most satisfying, frustrating, creative and fluid," said Rossi.

"From those early days, we worked together to create the Quo sound, look and hits. We spent years on the road, on the stage and in the studio, rarely far from each other, honing what we did.

"We were a team, a double act, a partnership and yet also two very different people, handling the pressures of growing older, constant touring, dealing with success and keeping the creative flame burning in different ways."

Rossi said Parfitt's life was "never boring".

"He was louder and faster and more carefree than the rest of us," he continued.

"There were any number of incidents along the way, times when he strayed into areas of true danger and yet still losing him now is still a shock.

"Even in a year that has claimed so many of our best, including now George Michael, Rick Parfitt stands out. I was not ready for this."

Francis Rossi: "We were a team, a double act, a partnership and yet also two very different people"

Status Quo have sold more than 100 million records, scoring massive hits with songs such as Rockin' All Over the World and Caroline.

After nearly 50 years with Status Quo, last June Parfitt said that he wouldn't be returning to the band in any performing capacity.

The rockers had planned to perform acoustic shows only and Parfitt said he did not wish to take part. He told Classic Rock magazine: "In my heart I'm a rocker... If I'm going to make music it's got to rock. I'm not a great fan of the whole acoustic malarkey.

Rick Parfitt: "In my heart I'm a rocker... If I'm going to make music it's got to rock"

"It doesn't float my boat. What I am disappointed in is missing the last of the band's electric shows."

Doctors first informed Parfitt his lifestyle of rock and roll debauchery could cost him his life after his bypass in 1997.

But, despite cutting down on his vices, he vowed not to become a "born-again Christian" and still enjoyed the "odd pint".