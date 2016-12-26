New EastEnders star Jenna Russell has said it was "very scary" to take on the role of one of the soap's most iconic characters, Michelle Fowler.

Russell made her debut in the Christmas Eve episode of the BBC soap, as Michelle returned to Walford after an absence of more than 20 years.

Some fans of the soap have complained that the character, originally played by Susan Tully, has been recast but Russell hopes her portrayal of Michelle will win them over.

"When you step into the shoes of a much-loved character it can be very scary," she told the Press Association.

"I know the audience loved her and even though she hasn't been on our screens for over 20 years, she is still an iconic character in the fans' psyche."

"That scared me, but sometimes it's good to be scared," Russell continued. "I thought, 'Take a deep breath' and I decided to jump up and go with it. I just have to do my own version of her and hope the audience go with it."

Russell's first storyline will see Michelle offer support to old friend Sharon, played by Letitia Dean. In real life, Dean and Russell have known each other since they were teenagers.

"Tish and I were at the same school together when we were 14 - we were in the same class - but we haven't really seen each other since we were 19," Russell explained.

"The people Michelle is meant to have history with, I actually do have history with."

Susan Tully played Michelle when EastEnders began in 1985

Tully, who played Michelle when the show began in 1985, has left acting to go behind the lens as a director, but she offered Russell advice on the character ahead of her debut.

"Her acting career is part of her past; it is really a closed door for her", EastEnders' executive producer Sean O'Connor said.

"But of course I contacted her immediately before I thought about bringing the character back.

"I wanted to ask her if there was anything she could share with me and Jenna, and the writing team, about Julia Smith and Tony Holland's [the soap's original producer and script editor] original ideas for Michelle.

"It was important to me to make sure she gave the idea her blessing, and it was really delightful when she did."