Marion Cotillard said the chance to work with Michael Fassbender again was part of the appeal of signing on to star in Assassin's Creed, praising her co-star's creativity and passion for the project.

The French Oscar winner previously worked with Fassbender and Assassin's Creed director Justin Kurzel on 2015's Macbeth, and the star was excited by the prospect of getting the team back together for another feature.

"I had an amazing experience on Macbeth with Justin Kurzel and Michael Fassbender so the simple idea to team up again with them was very exciting," Cotillard exclusively told RTÉ Entertainment.

On working with Fassbender in particular, Cotillard added, "He's very creative, he's so passionate about cinema, and on this particular project he was also a producer so he was really at the beginning on the creative process of writing the script and choosing the director, so he had a very special place on this project."

Fassbender said there is a comfort level with working with people for a second time telling RTÉ Entertainment, "There's trust that's been built up, we definitely built that up on Macbeth and we all relied on each other, and we trusted one another.

"Also, Adam Arkapaw, who was the director of photography, he came as well with Justin; the two of them have a great relationship, so I knew it was going to be visually stunning."

Director Justin Kurzel was interested in taking the same team to a drastically different type of film, adding that it felt like he was making the project with friends.

"When you make a film like this you want to look around and see familiar faces and feel like you're making this with friends," he said. "But I was really intrigued to go from Macbeth, and what that kind of was, and sort of take that experience and place it in a big genre film like this, you know I thought that would be interesting and cool."

Assassin's Creed hits cinemas on New Year's Day.

