Irish author Liz Nugent has been included in the 2017 Richard and Judy Book Club with her thriller Lying in Wait.

The award-winning bestselling author shared the news on Twitter on Monday morning, posting a picture of her with married television presenters and columnists Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

The Book Club list features eight new titles for Spring, with readers invited to vote for their favourite book at the end of the season.

I have book news. pic.twitter.com/ccEnqqeBKW — Liz Nugent (@lizzienugent) December 26, 2016

"My husband did not mean to kill Annie Doyle, by the lying tramp deserved it," reads the book's sleeve.

In his review of the book, Richard said, "This thoroughly engaging thriller becomes darker and murkier by the page. It's like an inverted stage farce."

Judy said Nugent "grips you by the throat and you dangle helplessly from her iron first until the last sentence, when she lets you go, and you drop, exhausted, to the floor."