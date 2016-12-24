Bad Moms is set to receive a festive-themed sequel in 2017 called A Bad Moms Christmas.

The film will feature the movie’s original stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn, and will follow the trio as they struggle with the stress of parenting during the Christmas season, made all the more taxing by their own visiting mothers," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jon Lucas and Scott Moore will once again share the director's chair, working from their own script.

The new venture will also see Bad Moms production duo Suzanne Todd and Bill Block return to set.

''This is a brand that has enormous goodwill all over the world, so expanding and extending the Bad Moms franchise in an authentic and irreverent way has been a priority for our team," Chairman for STX Motion Group - the production company behind the franchise - Adam Fogelson, said in a statement:

''Mila, Kristen and Kathryn are excited to re-team, and we will move forward with A Bad Moms Christmas on a similar timetable and in much the same way in which we produced the original.''

The news of a sequel for the movie comes after it was announced in October that STX were planning a spin-off movie called Bad Dads, which would be released in July 2017.

A Bad Moms Christmas is slated for release on November 3 2017