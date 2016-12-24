Cliff Richard has admitted he stopped making music because he didn't think it would be played on mainstream radio stations.

The 76-year-old Mistletoe and Wine singer believes artists like himself and Elton John have no chance at making it to the top of the charts anymore.

''Now, because our new material is never played enough, people like Sir Elton John, Phil Collins, myself and Tina Turner, we've, in a way, stopped making albums full of new songs" Richard told The Sun.

Richard revealed that he would be open to playing at Glastonbury this summer but says he would come at a cost.

''They have never asked me - if they asked I'd seriously think about it.

"Maybe there will be a spot. If you are the owners of Glastonbury Festival, please feel free to ask but I may not be available and what's more, I'm not cheap!''

''If they invited me to Glastonbury I would seriously think about doing it. Then I'd either plan a tour to start there or end there. It would be great," he added.

Cliff Richard is set to play the Marquee in Cork on June 15 next year.