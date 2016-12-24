Miles Teller has been left with minor injuries after flipping his truck in an accident and insists he is recovering well.

The 29-year-old War Dogs star has taken to social media to reassure his fans he and his girlfriend are safe and unharmed after an ''irrational'' driver drove into oncoming traffic.

''Me and @keleighsperry are okay," he posted. "I hope the other passengers are as well. The over driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was unavoidable ...

"This woman's irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away. (sic)''

Miles Teller and his girlfriend Keleigh Sperry unharmed after car crash

Teller was driving with his girlfriend in San Fernando Valley when an Uber taxi driver turned left in front of Miles' Bronco, causing the accident.

Two people - who were passengers in the Uber taxi - were taken to hospital for minor injuries but Miles was unhurt, TMZ reported.

E! News reports that Teller suffered major whiplash and only the taxi driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

Teller's breakthrough role was in Whiplash, in which he plays a young jazz drummer trying to win the approval of his demanding teacher. In his latest movie, Bleed For This, the actor plays, a boxer who battles to get back in the ring after being involved a car crash which threatens to end his career.