Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is in hospital after she had a heart attack on a London to Los Angeles flight on Friday afternoon.

Celebrity news website TMZ said 60-year-old Fisher was given CPR by passengers on board before the plane landed at LAX airport and she was taken to a nearby hospital.

A spokeswoman for police at LAX said: "Los Angeles police responded at 12.15pm (local time) to Terminal 7 regarding a female victim who went into cardiac arrest.

"Upon arrival the LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) was already performing CPR on the victim and the victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment."

US actress Anna Akana tweeted about seeing Fisher, who starred as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, fall ill.

She said: "Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK.

"So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped."

Fisher's Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill tweeted his support for her.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Fisher, the daughter of film star Debbie Reynolds and actor and singer Eddie Fisher. has talked and written frequently about her years of drug addiction and mental illness.

She was catapulted to worldwide stardom as the rebel warrior Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy between 1977 and 1983 and reprised her role in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.