Danny Boyle has apologised to Ewan McGregor for disrespecting him when he replaced the actor with Leonardo Dicaprio in 2000 movie The Beach.

The feud between the 60-year-old director and Scottish actor began when Ewan believed he had been cast in the film, which is an adaptation of Alex Garland's best-selling book, only to later discover Dicaprio had been given the role in order to raise more funding for the project.

The pair has since put the feud behind them and recently teamed-up for T2 Trainspotting, a follow up to their 1996 hit Trainspotting, but Boyle has admitted he could have handled the situation much better.

"We weren't particularly respectful towards him, way back in the day," Danny told Empire magazine. "But he's always been very, very generous. So we met and talked and I said how sorry I was, the way we had treated him. And it rebuilt from there."

Danny Boyle has apologised to Ewan McGregor for disrespecting him

Boyle's remarks come shortly after McGregor told The Times newspaper that he had been left hurt by the rejection.

"It was almost nothing to do with The Beach. I mean, of course, it was all over The Beach and my understanding that I was playing the role," he said.

"To discover that I wasn't, came as a bit of a shock. It wasn't just not getting that role. It was (the way) it was handled that wasn't very clever. I did knock me a little bit."