Dame Helen Mirren has delivered a very alternative Christmas message, reprising her Oscar-winning take on the Queen.

The 71 year-old actress delivers her Christmas message on this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, which she appears on to promote new movie Collateral Beauty.

“Hello,” Mirren says, adopting a regal tone that recalls her Oscar-winning performance in The Queen.

“At this time of celebration and togetherness, we have the chance to reflect on the year gone by,” she said.

“And I think we can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of s**t.”

Mirren adopted the regal tone she perfected in her role as The Queen

She continued, “So my advice to you is drink responsibly, and be merry. Have a very Happy Christmas.

“But above all, go see Collateral Beauty, out on Boxing Day. It’s in all good cinemas,” she concluded.

Mirren then proceeds to drop the mic – which you can watch below.

Mirren stars opposite Will Smith, Kate Winslet, Keira Knightley and Edward Norton in Collateral Beauty, which opens in Irish cinemas on December 26.

She and Smith appear together on The Graham Norton Show tonight.