Pop rock band One Republic have donated over $100,000 (€95,000) to a German non-profit organisation to help families of the victims of the Berlin terror attack.

The band’s Good Life Foundation donated the money to Weisser Ring, an organisation active in several European countries that supports victims of crime.

The band are encouraging others to do the same.

The band, fronted by producer Ryan Tedder, had visited the same Christmas market on the night before the attack occurred.

Frontman Ryan Tedder

The attack killed 12 people and injured 48 others.

Following the attack, the band tweeted, “Our thoughts go out to all the families of the victims at the Christmas Market in Berlin. We were at that market last night. So so sad.”

“This week's horrific attack in Berlin hit especially close to home,” Tedder told Rolling Stone.

“We were in the Christmas market just the night before. We hope these funds can help rebuild the lives of those affected by the Berlin attack and encourage everyone to help in any way they can.”

Our thoughts go out to all the families of the victims at the Christmas Market in Berlin. We were at that market last night. So so sad — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 19, 2016

Non Profit Organisation (NPO) Weisser Ring are helping families of the victims of the Berlin attack. (1 of 2) — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 23, 2016

You can donate here https://t.co/yWShOOOjIE (2 of 2) — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 23, 2016

Bianca Biwer, federal executive director of the Weisser Ring organisation, said in a statement on the organisation’s website, “We feel with the victims, their families and friends in these difficult times. We stand in support of them.

“We will do everything possible to help them with our support services. Falling victim to an act of violence or losing a close friend or a loved one is a dramatic experience.

“People affected often suffer not only from physical but also mental pain for many years afterwards. The consequences of such an offence are often noticeable beyond the circle of those directly affected.

“It is important for victims to get help from psychologists experienced in trauma therapy immediately after the deed.

“Such a quick intervention will help to reduce negative long-term effects.”

Police in Germany are currently hunting 24 year-old Tunisian man Anis Amri, who is suspected of driving a truck into crowds.