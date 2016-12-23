Niall Horan has revealed that his upcoming debut solo album has a “folk-with-pop feel to it”.

After dropping debut solo single ‘This Town’ in September, many fans are wondering what else the former One Direction member has up his sleeve

Horan’s album, which is currently untitled, is due next year.

Despite coming down with a bad dose recently, Horan found the energy to speak to EW.com, revealing that his solo work is inspired by his childhood inspirations such as Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

“Whenever I would pick up a guitar, I would always naturally play chords like that, and finger pick a lot and play that folky kind of style,” he said.

Horan performing his debut single

He also revealed that parts of the album will have a rockier, plugged-in feel, saying, “Some of the songs are heavier than others.

“I play a bit of electric on some tracks and we obviously played around a lot with percussion stuff to build up the songs so there were a lot of things going on percussion wise,” he said.

Horan also admitted that he is having to adjust to singing songs in their entirety, rather than sharing vocals with his One Direction bandmates.

“The biggest challenge of making the album was making sure I could sing for that long,” he said.

“I did write the songs in my key so I didn’t try to make it too difficult for myself.”