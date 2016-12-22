Today on The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, Baz and Nancy Ashmawy met the woman who inspired their Emmy award-winning TV series - Sister Patricia Wall.

Nancy heard Sister Patricia on The Ray D'Arcy Show and saw her appear on The Late Late Show three years ago and inspired her to want to do a skydive herself, which in turn gave Baz the idea for 50 Ways to Kill your Mammy.

As Sister Patricia said: "I'm the lady who caused all the trouble!"

The nun had decided to do the skydive as her 75th birthday approached as a fundraising exercise to raise money for the Aware charity and for local projects.

"You would have been a brilliant asset to the show", Baz told her on the show, "It's funny that you did something that's amazing and very inspiring and that trickled down into someone else and then Nancy went and did it and its affected so many people. What you did was an amazing thing."

Sister Patricia was equally impressed with Nancy's daredevil exploits on the much-loved Sky series, which range from skydives to white water rafting and swimming with sharks.

She said to Nancy: "It was great to see you were able to go and do all of that!"

Sister Patricia said the skydive was "a blur" and that she got "motion sickness", adding that she would like to try it again for the thrill of it, with Baz piping up and saying "I'll go with you".