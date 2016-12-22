A generous donation made by the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys to the Saint Vincent de Paul has been praised by the charity for helping put Christmas dinner on the table of 2,800 families.

In a statement today the SVP said the money given by Brendan O'Carroll, his wife Jenny and the rest of the family will ensure "that over 2,800 families in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow will have their turkey and ham on Christmas Day this year".

The charity said as result of what it said was "a very substantial donation" vouchers for a Christmas dinner will be distributed to families supported by them in its eastern region.

Brendan, his wife Jenny and family made a "substantial donation" to the SVP

Liam Casey, President of the SVP East Region, said the generosity of the Mrs Brown’s Boys cast means that many families who might have missed out on the traditional Christmas meal will not be disappointed.

“We have seen an increase in requests for food this year and these vouchers will make a huge difference to many families. The vouchers, signed Brendan, Jenny and all the Brown and O’Carroll families also make the vouchers themselves special.” he said.

Over the past couple of years Brendan O'Carroll has made a number of big-hearted gestures.

Back in January he donated €32,000 to a grieving family after hearing the tragic story of Sarah Paino, a heavily pregnant mother who died in a car crash in Hobart, Tazmania. The comedian was on tour in Australia at the time when he heard about the 24 year old's death and how her baby remarkably survived.

Earlier that month he had also offered to pay the funeral costs of a Polish man who passed away in Ennis on Christmas Day and who's body had been left lying in a morgue for three weeks.

Last year the comedian was honoured for his kind acts and was named National Philanthropist of the Year by the Community Foundation for Ireland following his donations to charities such as the SVP and DEBRA Ireland.

On Wednesday Brendan was among a number of celebrities, including Kodaline, Chris De Brugh and Keith Duffy who brought smiles to children around the wards of Crumlin hospital in Dublin during a visit as part of its annual Celebrity Ward Walk for Our Lady's Children's Hospital.

Director of Nursing at the hospital Rachel Kenna said, "It is just wonderful to see our patients’ faces light up when the stars enter their wards. Apart from Santa’s special visit this is one of our most exciting Christmas events, which we look forward to all year round!"