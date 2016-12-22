Christmas wouldn't be the same without a good movie binge in the company of a selection box. Here's our our pick of the best movies to watch over the festive break.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 23

Love Actually 21.25 RTÉ One

Love Actually was made to be devoured at Christmas. In case you've been living under a stone for the past 20 odd years, Richard Curtis' festive rom-com follows an interlinking groups of people who are searching for love over the festive period (and there's even rumours of a sequel!). Get your tissues out - just in cases.

Scrooged 23.05 TV3



Scrooged is no usual Christmas movie and features one of Bill Murray's best performances. This 1988 classic comedy is a modernization of A Christmas Carol and sees Murray play a greedy, jaded TV executive who is faced with three ghosts who challenge the fibre of his very existence.

CHRISTMAS EVE, SATURDAY DECEMBER 24

Splash, 13.00 BBC Two

Ron Howard's 1984 fantasy rom-com follows a young man (Tom Hanks) who falls in love with a mermaid (Daryl Hannah), but before he can choose between life on dry land or a deep sea paradise, a scheming scientist comes between them.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, 13.25 RTÉ One

This magical Narnia adaptation is always going to be a hit, especially at Christmas. Four British children are evacuated to the countryside during the Blitz, where they come upon a wardrobe that leads to the fantasy world of Narnia. There, they must team up with Lion Aslan against the forces of evil.

The Princess Bride, 15.35pm TV3

If you're hankering after a nostalgia buzz on Christmas Eve you could do much worse than Rob Reiner's 1987 The Princess Bride, which really stands up to repeat viewings. The hilarious fantasy rom-com tells the story of a farmhand who must rescue his true love Princess Buttercup from the odious Prince Humperdinck.

Home Alone, 15.55 RTÉ One

In many households across Ireland, it wouldn't be Christmas without at least one viewing of Home Alone. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin, a youngster who is mistakenly left behind when his family go to Paris. It's not long before he has to partake in a battle of wits against two bumbling burglars who have bitten off more than they can chew.

The Lego Movie, 18.15 RTÉ One

If you only see one animated film this festive period, make it The Lego Movie. It's clever, funny, charming and moving all rolled into one, and makes for essential viewing.

CHRISTMAS DAY, SUNDAY DECEMBER 25

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (11.25 RTÉ 2)

The first instalment of the Harry Potter franchise stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular wizard as he begins his magical education at Hogwarts. It impressed audiences for faithfully bringing the characters to life, and could be the perfect bit of escapism you need on Christmas Day.

Muppets Most Wanted 13.30 RTÉ One

For genuinely lough out-loud moments and tonnes of feel-good factor, Muppets Most Wanted is your only man. The musical comedy features a hilarious performance by Ricky Gervais as baddie Dominic Badguy (see what they did there?!) who scams the muppets into taking part in a heist while they are touring in Europe.

Frozen 15.10 BBC One

Yes the songs might drive you insane, but the kids love this recent Disney animation which tells the story of a fearless princess who sets off on an epic journey to find her estranged sister. Altogether now "Let it gooooo.....".

Casablanca 16.30 RTÉ 2

Oh, Casablanca. About as perfect as a film can be. Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman light up the screen in this 1942 classic which rightly considered one of the greatest films ever made. If you haven't seen it, get on it, if you have, you've probably already marked this in your RTÉ Guide for a re-watch.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory 19.00 3e

For many people Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is THE Christmas must-watch. It's a flawless adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel which sees the sadly departed Gene Wilder in the titular role. It's incredibly inventive, funny, compelling and also, at times, quite dark and unsettling. A must see.

ST STEPHEN'S DAY, MONDAY DECEMBER 26

Big 11.55 E4

For 80s kids, the nostagia levels are off the charts for this one. Tom Hanks stars as a young boy who is granted his wish to become an adult overnight. It's worth watching for the foot-operated electronic piano scene alone!

Back to the Future 13.55 RTÉ One

Another 80s hit that never fails to impress and just demands repeat viewing at Christmas. Michael J Fox stars as Marty McFly who is accidentally sent back in time with eccentric scientist Doc (Christopher Lloyd) and then has to make sure his parents still meet and fall in love.

The Commitments 21.00 TV3

This ebullient and funny adaptation of Roddy Doyle's book is a cult favourite, and rightly so. It follows Jimmy Rabbitte, a young music fanatic living in the Northside of Dublin who assembles a group of musicians to form a soul band. This is stuffed to the gills with good tunes and great energy.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 27

Men in Black 15.30 TV3

Will Smith's sci-fi comedy is as funny now as it was back when it was released in 1997. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones stars as two top-secret agents whose job it is to supervise aliens living on earth and hiding their existence from humans. It's sharp, witty and a slickly done story that never fails to please.

Skyfall 20.00 ITV2

This is possibly Daniel Craig's best Bond outing and has plenty of moments of breath-holding brilliance that will keep you on the edge of your seats throughout. Definitely one to set a reminder for.

The Fugitive 00.35 RTÉ One

This is still one of the best action-thrillers out there. Harrison Ford stars as a doctor who is wrongfully accused of murdering his wife and must go on the run to find the real killer and clear his name.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 28

Fantastic Mr Fox 16.55 TG4)

Wes Anderson's first animated film is perfect fare for adults and kids alike, which makes it most excellent Christmas viewing. It has an all star voice cast, including George Clooney as the titular character, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, Owen Wilson and Michael Gambon. Just delightful.

Kindergarten Cop 18.50 ITV2

A 90s crime comedy which sees Arnold Schwarzenegger play a no-nonsense, hard as nails cop who must masquarade as a kindergarten teacher in order to catch a violent drug dealer.

The Queen of Ireland 22.15 RTÉ 2

This five-star documentary follows Rory O'Neill's journey from Ballinrobe to Tokyo and back again as he and his glamorous alter ego bring the campaign the Marriage Equality Referendum to national and worldwide attention. It's a moving and compelling story about a national f**king treasure, brilliantly told by director Conor Horgan.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 29

Jimmy's Hall 22.15 TG4

Veteran director Ken Loach returns to Ireland to tell the true story of radical and free thinker Jimmy Gralton in a stirring tale enlivened by humour and music. It's a moving film that has a universal ring of truth about it.

The Full Monty 00.15 RTÉ One

This utterly charming 90s comedy-drama combines broad humour with believable, well-drawn characters, as well delving into some serious social issues. It follows six unemployed steel workers who form a male striptease act and promise to go "the full monty".

FRIDAY DECEMBER 30

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels 10.55 UTV

This is a film of utter brilliance and hilarity. Steve Martin puts in a stupendous performance alongside the very suave Michael Caine playing two con artists competing to swindle an American heiress out of her fortune. It's as gorgeous to look at as it is entertaining to watch.

Mrs Brown's Boys D'Movie 21.30 RTÉ One

Brendan O'Carroll's much-loved comedy character hit the big screen for the first time in 2014 in this classic old school caper which delighted fans of the TV series. The action sets off as an unscrupulous businessman sets about trying to demolish Moore Street and replace it with a gleaming new shopping mall. Not on this Mammy's watch.