It's definitely a case of the ghosts of Christmas past for serial love-rat Paul on an explosive Christmas Day episode of Fair City this weekend.

While Paul is looking forward to a nice quiet Christmas with his family, his long suffering wife Niamh has other ideas.

After months of holding her tongue about Paul and Hayley's affair and plotting with Dermot to bring Paul Brennan down, Niamh puts the final piece of her plan in place.

With a ticket for Barcelona tucked away inside her passport, unbeknowst to Paul she invites half of Carrigstown over for drinks hoping it will cause enough of a distraction for her to slip away unnoticed.

As Nicola and Paul's ex Jane arrive, Niamh enjoys how the tensions are rising. However her plan is rumbled when Nicola, spots her passport and travel ticket.

Niamh is forced to confess that she is leaving Paul because he is having an affair with Hayley. Nicola agrees not to tell Paul as long as Niamh takes Callum to Spain with her. Cue a big decision for Niamh!

Tony Tormey, the actor who plays Paul, isn't giving much away about the fate that awaits his character.

Paul up to his old ways earlier this year

"Life is good for the Paul right now and he's looking forward to a nice quiet Christmas. He has no idea what Niamh is planning so he is definitely going to be in for a shock on Christmas day. How will he react when he finds out what's about to unfold...we'll have to wait and see", he said diplomatically.

Meanwhile, if that's not enough drama for you, the RTÉ Player has pulled together some of the big storylines from Carrigstown over the past year as well as exclusive behind the scenes interviews and footage from the cast and crew of Fair City.