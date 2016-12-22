Will Smith has said he has discovered himself through his variety of acting roles, saying each one makes him take a "good, solid look" at himself.

The Oscar nominated actor has taken on a wide range of roles throughout his career and he is now focused on only taking parts that will help him grow as an actor and as a person.

"I don't think there's anything I'm looking to do, it's much more about finding things that help me grow," Smith told RTÉ Entertainment.

"The great thing about acting as a job is that as you play these other people you're actually discovering yourself. You really learn who you are; you're forced into taking a good, solid look at yourself – what you are, and what you're not. "

Smith continued to say that his work has allowed him to find his "authentic" self.

"Acting is a magnificent way to find the most authentic version of yourself. So I'm just looking to continue to press the envelope as an artist and to continue to grow and develop and hone my ability to contribute gifts to the human family," he added.

Smith can next be seen in Collateral Beauty, which hits cinemas on December 26. In the film he plays Howard, a man grieving the loss of his 6-year-old daughter.

Speaking about what appealed to him about the project, Smith said it was the movie's central idea of finding the good in a terrible situation.

"It was the ideas of the screenplay, Alan Loeb the screenwriter did a genius job; 'collateral beauty', the idea that no matter how dark and difficult a situation is, there's always going to be something beautiful attached to it, and if you can just stay conscious enough when you're in your most desperate times, there's a little ray of beauty that shows you the way out. I just think that's a beautiful initial concept," Smith explained.

