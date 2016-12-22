Rising star Jacob Latimore has said he fell in love with film "on a whole new level" this year after working with some of the biggest names in the business including Will Smith and director Kathryn Bigelow.

The 20-year-old musician-turned-actor stars in the ensemble holiday drama Collateral Beauty alongside Smith, Helen Mirren, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet and a host of other Hollywood stars and he described the chance as a dream come true.

"I think I speak for any newcomer actor, that they would love to be in that position; around brilliant minds and a brilliant director, and a wonderful team, and great people too," Latimore told RTÉ Entertianment.

"I felt very embraced and I'm more than thankful to be a part of this. I'm glad that David (Frankel, director) sees something in me that I don't even see in myself, you know I started out doing music and then jumping into my film career, you know, not too soon after, so it's just like, doing movies with Ed (Norton) and Will (Smith) it's incredible, it's an incredible experience.

"I fell in love with film on a whole new level this year."

Latimore previously starred in The Maze Runner, and he has a number of exciting projects coming down the line, including a currently untitled film about the Detroit riots in 1967. The movie was directed by Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow and will see him star with our own Jack Reynor, John Krasinski, Will Poulter and John Boyega.

Collateral Beauty hits cinemas on December 26.

Check out Sinead Brennan's full interview with Jacob Latimore and his co-star Edward Norton here:

We also caught up with the film's other stars Will Smith, Helen Mirren and Naomie Harris, and director David Frankel.



