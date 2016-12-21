Irish duo All Tvvins think it's sad to see bands like Fight Like Apes disband for financial reasons, saying it's hard to make a living from music when "people don't pay to listen to music anymore."

Fight Like Apes announced their intention to split in November, after ten years and three albums.

The band, fronted by Mary-Kate 'MayKay' Geraghty, announced the news via their Facebook page, citing the financial difficulties facing working musicians in today's music industry.

Playing a trio of farewell shows around the country, their final live performance brought them to Whelan's in Dublin and it was attended by a host of fans and Irish musical talent, including All Tvvins' Conor Adams and Lar Kaye.

Speaking about the end of Fight Like Apes, Kaye told RTÉ Entertainment,"Yeah it's sad to think that it's for financial reasons, which we can relate to, and I guess every band can. People don't pay money to listen to music anymore."

Watch our full interview with All Tvvins, where they talk albums, tours and dream collaborations, here:

Lead singer and bassist Adams, echoed his bandmate's sentiments saying, "If people aren't buying records or are not going to gigs, it makes it really hard to earn a living to do this. I suppose, yeah, when you're working then part time or something, you can't give as much to the actual music that you're doing.

"But even touring is so expensive, even to do that, to get out to different countries and play to these people, that all costs loads. It's just strange, it's really sad to see bands to decide to call it a day for that reason, and I can totally understand.

"Most bands, if they never start to make money or whatever, they kind of have to make that decision in the end, it's a bummer."

The lads also performed their hit single These Four Words, and their latest single End of the Day:



