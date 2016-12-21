Edward Norton has admitted that he was initially hesitant about starring in Collateral Beauty, but his apprehension eased when he read the script and realised it wasn't a holiday movie with "clichés of family and Christmas."

Norton plays a divorced advertising executive struggling to maintain a relationship with his daughter in the film, and the movie's themes focus greatly on family, personal relationships and finding the good in dark situations.

Having previously said he was unsure about signing on to star in the film, which is released on December 26 and has a Christmas Carol vibe to it, he told RTÉ Entertainment that he had a change of heart when he read the script and saw there was more to it than Christmas clichés.

"I think that sometimes you can associate the idea of holiday movies with clichés of family and Christmas; but when I read it, it wasn't really about the holidays actually at all," Norton told RTÉ Entertainment.

Norton added that he feels the film's subject matter fits in well for the end of the year as this is the time for retrospection.

"It was about people struggling and finding ways to renew their spirit and renew their connection to what is most important in life and that, I think, is actually well timed for the end of the year. Not because of the holidays per se, but at the end of the year I think we have a tendency to look forward and meditate on what we're gonna do differently in the coming year," he said.

"So I ended up feeling like the themes that this film meditates on were the ones that people do kind of think about at the end of the year."

