The inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 have been named, with Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Elecric Light Orchestra being inducted.

They join Yes and Joan Baez in being inducted next year, coming from the longlist of nominees that also included Chic, Depeche Mode, Jane’s Addiction, Janet Jackson and Kraftwerk, before they were cut down to the final inductees.

It’s yet another snub for Chic, who are now the most nominated band never to make it into the Hall of Fame, being nominated 11 times.

Founding member Nile Rodgers, who is an inductee individually, said he wasn’t disappointed about yet another snub, but was “perplexed”.

Rodgers is a member in his own right, but his band have been snubbed 11 times

Speaking to the New York Times, Rodgers said, “I’m sort of ambivalent. I’ve never been angry about Chic not getting in. It’s just perplexing to me. I want to know why I am in and why my band is not. What’s the thing that makes me cooler than them?”

Rodgers, will be receiving an Award for Musical Excellence.

The Hall Of Fame was launched in 1983 and annually inducts bands and artists who are pivotal to alternative music and culture.

Last year saw NWA, Cheap Trick, Chicago, Deep Purple and Steve Miller all inducted.

Yes guitarist Steve Howe spoke on the achievement, saying “What an honour this is for us and all involved with the history of this band,” while drummer Alan White added, “We look forward to accepting this esteemed award next spring in honour of our fallen brother, Chris Squire, who would have been delighted to see his musical vision finally receive such recognition.

“We thank everyone who voted for Yes. We’ll see you soon, Cleveland,” he said.

Next year’s ceremony will take place on April 7.