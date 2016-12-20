Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Naomie Harris has said she is glad to see her movie Moonlight being recognised on the world stage because it gives audiences a much needed reminder "of our shared humanity."

Moonlight - which hits cinemas on February 17, 2017 - has been generating much awards season buzz, with six Golden Globes nominations – including Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Harris, Best Screenplay and Best Motion Picture: Drama – and three Screen Actors Guild Award nods already.

Harris told RTÉ Entertainment that it is "really fantastic" to be nominated for the prestigious awards and that she is glad to see the film reaching a wider audience.

"Moonlight opened on four screens and now it's on like over a thousand screens and people are absolutely loving the movie," Harris said.

"I think it's the perfect timing for that kind of movie because it's a movie that reminds us of our shared humanity and we need that reminder now more than ever."

Harris can next be seen in Collateral Beauty, where she plays a woman who is mourning the loss of her 6-year-old daughter.

Speaking about her decision to join the David Frankel-directed film, Harris said she feels the movie will be "incredibly healing" for a lot of people.

"I did [jump straight in]. I read it, it made me cry, the script, and I was just like, this is going to be an incredibly healing movie for a lot of people, and so I really wanted to be part of it," Harris told RTÉ Entertainment. "And also, I've wanted to work with Will Smith for a long time as well."

Collateral Beauty hits cinemas on December 26, 2017.

Watch our full interview with Naomie Harris here:

We also caught up with Will Smith who told us about Christmas at the Smith household, the emotional journey of playing a man dealing with a huge personal loss and more:

The film also stars Helen Mirren, and we sat down with the legendary Oscar winner for an exclusive chat about why the film's message is so important after this year of global change and uncertainty:

Edward Norton and Jacob Latimore told us why Collateral Beauty isn't your typical 'holiday movie' & more:



