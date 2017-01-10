Wednesday is All Irish All Day on 2fm, featuring only Irish acts in the playlist from 6am to midnight.

This is to accompany Wednesday's announcement of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize shortlist, which takes place after 2pm on The Tracy Clifford Show. View the longlist here.

Wednesday's lineup also features two exclusive live sessions from from a pair of previous Choice Music Prize winners: Delorentos (on The Tracy Clifford Show, between 1-4pm) and Soak (on The Eoghan McDermott Show, between 4-7pm).

Then Conor Behan will host a two hour RTE Choice Music Prize special, kicking off on 2fm at 8pm, profiling and playing the music of the nominated acts with Choice Music Prize judge Tony Clayton Lea.

The winning album will be announced at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize live event, held in Vicar Street, Dublin on Thursday 9th March 2017 - in the coming weeks, listen out for a series of 90-second profiles on the shortlisted acts from Dan Hegarty, popping up on daytime 2fm shows.

Following tomorrow's shortlist announcement, next up is the Song Of The Year shortlist which will be announced on Wednesday February 1st - last year's Song Of The Year was Bitter Pill by Gavin James. The winner from the 10 track shortlist - made up of nominated tunes from Choice judges, the charts and a 2fm panel - will be decided on a public vote via the 2fm website.

The Choice Music Prize ceremony takes place in Vicar Street on Thursday, March 9th - tickets are on sale now. The full event will be broadcast live on 2fm - stay tuned for further details.